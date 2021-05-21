Made in Virginia: Mrs. Marcy’s Homemades

RICHMOND, Va. -- What started as a quarantine hobby for Marcy Thornhill has turned into a growing business!

Marcy Thornhill started canning applesauce during lockdown to preserve food. She shared a photo with Virginia This Morning on CBS 6 and it was featured on our Everywhere You Are segment.

She talked with our Evanne Armour about how that feature helped her put this new pastime on the fast-track to new business.

Click here to visit the website for Mrs. Marcy’s Homemades. You’ll also find her products sold locally at The Market at 25th in Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood and at Southern States – Midlothian on Alverser Drive.

