Made in Virginia: Hound Paint Co.

RICHMOND, Va. – “Paint you can feel good about.”

That’s the mission of Hound Paint Co., which recently launched in Richmond.

CEO and founder Niki Milanovic Lowry talked with Virginia This Morning about the inspiration behind her business, the importance of offering an eco-friendly product and how this “mom and pop” paint shop aims to provide customers with modern conveniences.

You can buy online and have everything shipped to yoou – or schedule curbside pickup at Hound, located at 215 W. 7th Street. The team anticipates opening the Richmond storefront by spring 2022.

Click here to visit their website and learn more about Hound Paint Co. And follow them on Instagram @houndpaintco to participate in their weekly paint naming contests!