Made in Virginia: Honestly Smoked Craft Jerky

RICHMOND, Va. – What started as a backyard project years ago has turned into a growing business for Alexander Bolton and Garrett Petro. As students at VCU, they discovered their mutual love for beef jerky.

Fast forward a few years and the friends-turned-business-partners are now selling their own dried meat online, at breweries and at markets across the area.

It’s called Honestly Smoked Craft Jerky.

Bolton and Petro keep their focus on a small list of all-natural ingredients with big flavor return.

The co-founders sat down with our Evanne Armour to talk about how they’ve scaled their production, what it’s like to see their product on store shelves and how the brand has evolved.

Click here to learn more about Honestly Smoked Craft Jerky and where you can find it.

And use the promo code ‘VTM’ for 25 percent off your online order for the month of March. Orders over $25 qualify for free shipping.

Live within 15 miles of downtown Richmond (zip code 23219)? Use the promo code ‘LOCALDELIVERY’ for free local delivery.