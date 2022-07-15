Made in Virginia: Herbert’s Wine Jelly

RICHMOND, Va. -- In Fluvanna County, Carolyn Herbert is spreading goodness through her business Herbert’s Wine Jelly.

They sell jellies, peanut butters, seasonings, dip mixes and premium cocoa mixes.

The tagline for Herbert’s Wine Jelly is “Enhancing Meals Everyday!” But it’s also enhancing lives.

“I want to get as many people feeling good about themselves as possible,” said Herbert.

Herbert spent 35 years as an educator and worked in special education before starting the business.

“My passion has always been those who needed support to get through and make an even playing field," she said.

Using Herbert's Wine Jelly as her vessel, Herbert is now supporting Virginians who struggled with their mental health prior to being incarcerated. It's something that hits close to home with one of her family members.

She collaborates with current and former inmates to bring the brand to life.

“Each of our five products were started by a separate individual. So when I look at a product, I see a person," said Herbert. "It is not just a product that we're selling.”

Herbert says their work with Herbert's Wine Jelly provides them with money to help start a new chapter in their lives when they're released, giving them a focus and a future. She says many choose to stay with the business beyond their time behind bars.

She talked with our Evanne Armour about the impact of her business. Watch the video above to see their conversation.

You can click here to learn more about Herbert's Wine Jelly's mission and their products.

Herbert has another project for prison art called Beyond The Fence. She sells prints — at no cost to the artist — and any money made is given to the artist's family. Click here to learn more.