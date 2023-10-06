Made in Virginia: Ellen Victoria Luckey's Southern Spreads

RICHMOND, Va. --Ellen Victoria Luckey of Victoria’s Kitchen Kids Cooking School gives us a sneak peek at her newest project – pre-made side dishes sure to simplify and spice up your summer cookout!

She's launching with two sides: Honey Vinaigrette Coleslaw and Sweet Relish Potato Salad.

Click here for more information and to order Southern Spreads.

Luckey also shared two recipes that pair well with her sides. Scroll to the second video above to watch her demo.

Victoria's Pulled Pork 2 lb Organic Pork ShoulderSeasoning Mixture: 3 Tablespoons Granulated Garlic, 1 Tablespoon Paprika, 1 Teaspoon Ground Black Pepper, 1 Tablespoon Granulated Onions, 1 Teaspoon Ground Cumin, 2 Tablespoons Herb De ProvenceKosher Salt to TasteOrganic Extra Virgin Olive Oil3 Roughly Chopped Organic Celery Stalks (entire stalk including leaves - Chopped into big chunks)3 Roughly Chopped Organic Carrots1 Roughly Chopped Organic Yellow Onion1/2 Cup Organic Apple Cider Vinegar1/2 Cup Water2 Chicken Bouillon Cubes (optional)

Directions:Heat oven to 375 FCut diamond slits into pork on all sides (to help oil and seasonings get in)Season Pork Shoulder with Kosher Salt on all sides (Save some salt for veggies)Season Pork Shoulder w/Seasoning Mixture on all sides - Rub into diamond slits and rub onto pork (save some seasoning for veggies)Heat Dutch Oven to a medium high heat. (A Pot that can be cooked on stove top and also can be placed in the oven to finish cooking in.)All celery, carrots & onionssprinkle some kosher salt and some of the seasoning mixture onto veggies cooking in the oilNow move veggies around to create a well so pork can be placed in the middle of potBrown pork on all sides (making sure not to burn pork)After all sides are browned - pour in apple cider vinegar into the pot and then pour the water in the pot. (When pouring liquids in the pot do not pour on top of pork - but pour around the sides of the pot.)*Optional Extra Flavor Booster: Place 2 Chicken Bouillon Cubes in the liquid in the pot*Place lid on Dutch Oven Pot & Place Pot in the Oven to finish the Cooking Process for about 30 - 40 minutes or until the pork registers 145F.Once pork is done - remove it from the ovenPlace pork on a cutting board to rest for 25 - 30 minutesAfter the pork is finished resting - get a fork and start to scrape or pull off the pork and mix with your favorite BBQ Sauce!

Victoria's Sweet & Tangy 5 Minute BBQ Sauce 2/3 Organic Ketchup1/2 Cup organic apple cider vinegar or Orange Juice1/4 Cup Organic Dark Brown Sugar or more if you like a sweet sauce2 Teaspoons Paprika1 Teaspoon Ground Cumin1 Teaspoon Kosher Salt1 Teaspoon Fresh Ground Black Pepper1 Tablespoon Granulated Garlic1/2 Teaspoon Curry Powder1/2 Teaspoon Worchestire Sauce1/2 Teaspoon Organic Yellow Mustard

Directions:Combine all ingredients into a pot, bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook for 5 minutes. If you like it really thick - after the sauce cooks for 5 minutes - turn off the eye and let the sauce sit for up to 10 minutes or sauce - being sure to stir every few minutes.)