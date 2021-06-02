Watch
“Love804” with The Heights Baptist Church

Posted at 1:06 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 13:06:24-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Heights Baptist Church has been actively supporting the community for over 10 years. Today, our Andrias White Murdaugh is joined by Senior Pastor, Dr. Randall T. Hahn who shares a bit more about their “Love804” mission and the many projects and ministries that have stemmed from it. The Heights Baptist Church is located at 17201 Jefferson Davis Hwy., S. Chesterfield, VA 23834. For more information, give them a call at 804-526-0424 or visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE HEIGHTS BAPTIST CHURCH*}

