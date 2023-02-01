Watch Now
Love your look with these tips from Janie Medley 

Janie Medley joins us with a few tips and style inspiration to step out in style.
Posted at 1:38 PM, Feb 01, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Time to gain some inspiration for Valentine’s Day. Janie Medley joins us with a few tips and style inspiration to step out in style. For more style inspo you can visit medleystyle.com and follow @Medleystyle on Instagram and TikTok.

