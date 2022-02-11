Long Island Iced Coffee & Tiramisu Crepe Cake with Chef Coco

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sequoia “Chef Coco” Ross, of Favour Entertainment Company, always brings the flavor when she visits Virginia This Morning. Today is no exception! This spectacular cake combines so many of our favorite things and the coffee has a bit of a kick! For more information visit Chef Coco’s website .

Long Island Iced Coffee

2 oz - dark rum, gold tequila, Kahlua, Bailey’s Irish Cream and vodka, 16 oz- cold brew

Shake everything together in a tightly sealed Mason jar. Pour over ice and enjoy! Serves 2

Tiramisu Crepe Cake

Ingredients

Crepes:

1 cup cake flour, 1 cup all-purpose flour,¼ cup powdered sugar, 2 teaspoons kosher salt

4 large eggs, 5 large egg yolks, 1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly,2 cups whole milk,3 tablespoons pure vanilla

Tiramisu Filling:

2 teaspoons espresso powder(instant coffee), 2 teaspoons water,1¼ cups powdered sugar

4 cups mascarpone cheese,1/4 cup coffee liqueur,¼ cup natural cocoa powder(for dusting)

Directions:

In a large bowl, sift together the cake flour, all-purpose flour and sugar. Whisk in the salt. In another medium bowl, whisk together the eggs and egg yolks. Add the egg mixture to the flour mixture and whisk until smooth. In a slow stream, whisk in the butter, then the milk and the pure vanilla until the batter is smooth (if there are any lumps, strain the batter through a fine-mesh sieve and into a medium bowl). Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Set an 8-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Gently stir the crêpe batter, then pour ¼ cup of batter into the skillet. Holding the skillet by the handle, tilt and turn the skillet to quickly spread the batter. Cook the crepe until golden-brown, about 1½ minutes. Lightly swirl the skillet to loosen the crepe, then flip the crepe over using a spatula. Cook on the other side until golden-brown, about 30 seconds, then slide the crepe onto the parchment-paper-lined baking sheet. Repeat until all of the crepes are made @ 20 crepes total. Refrigerate the crepes on the baking sheet until completely chilled, at least 2 hours or overnight.

Make the tiramisu filling:

In a standing mixing bowl, beat the confectioners' sugar, the mascarpone cheese and the coffee liqueur. (use the paddle attachment on low speed until well combined.) Dissolve the espresso powder with the water. Stir the mixture into the cheese.

Remove the crepes from the refrigerator. Add 1 crepe to the bottom of an 8-inch springform pan so it lies flat. Add ¼ cup of the tiramisu filling to a piping bag and spread the filling over the crêpe. Repeat with the filling and crepes until you reach the top of the springform pan. Refrigerate the leftover filling; you'll use it to finish the cake. Chill the cake in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or overnight.

Remove the cake from the refrigerator, undo the springform pan and set it on a cake plate. Spread the remaining tiramisu cream on top of the cake. Sift the cocoa powder over the top of the cake. Slice and serve.

