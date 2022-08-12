Liz Thomson’s Curried Chickpea Salad

RICHMOND, Va. -- There’s tons of plant-based protein sources we can work into our diets. Liz Thomson, recipe creator with iHeart Vegetables joined us to share a few great protein packed options and her recipe for curried chickpea salad. For more information on Liz, visit her website . Connect on Instagram @iheartveggies.

Ingredients-

Chickpeas– I like to buy no salt added chickpeas so I can control the sodium.

Mayonnaise or Greek yogurt– I prefer mayonnaise in this particular recipe but either one will work. Feel free to substitute vegan mayo to keep this recipe completely vegan.

Celery– This adds such a nice crunch! If you don’t have any celery, try crunchy cabbage instead.

Raisins– These add a nice hint of sweetness. Try dried apriocts, if you don’t have raisins.Salted cashews– I prefer roasted, salted cashews but feel free to substitute raw cashews.Curry powder– This adds the distinct curry flavor.

Lemon juice– The acidity gives this salad a fresh bite.

Salt and pepper– Add to taste.

