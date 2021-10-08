Living Your Best Life with Monica Ball and Virginia Medicare

Watch
Monica Ball, Founder and CEO of Real Talk with Monica &amp; Rising Towards Success and Johanna Gutierrez, Sales Manager at Virginia Medicare stopped by the show to share more about the upcoming event, Living Your Best Life.
Posted at 4:47 PM, Oct 08, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- On Virginia This Morning we are always happy to highlight organizations and events brought together to better our community!. Monica Ball, Founder and CEO of Real Talk with Monica & Rising Towards Success and Johanna Gutierrez, Sales Manager at Virginia Medicare stopped by the show to share more about the upcoming event, Living Your Best Life: Featuring Active Aging happening October 9th at 11 am at 11224 Patterson Avenue in Henrico.

Real Talk with Monica and Rising Towards Success is located at 2545 BELLWOOD ROAD SUITE 202 in North Chesterfield. For more information, give them a call at 804-608-6407 or visit their website.

