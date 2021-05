RICHMOND, Va. -- Little Hands Virginia is a nonprofit working to provide essentials and a little extra love to babies and families in need in the Greater Richmond area.

Our Evanne Armour spoke with its founder, Taylor Keeney, about the growth they’ve seen since launching in 2019, how the pandemic has impacted their work and how you can support their mission.

Click here to learn more about Little Hands Virginia and click here for all the ways you can help by volunteering or donating.