'Lipstick and Legacies' book celebrates, inspires women entrepreneurs

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the Date for September 22nd! That's when the new book Lipstick and Legacies will be released. The book is co-authored by six female entrepreneurs who all built their businesses from the ground up.

Holly Byrd Miller is the visionary author. Co-authors are Julie Hill, Reba Hollingsworth, Catina Jones, Grace Washington and Tanya Battle. The foreword was written by Daphne Maxwell Reid.

In the book, the women share their own personal and professional journeys toward building legacies. They detail how they started and grew successful businesses to create an impactful for their families, communities and beyond.

The co-authors say there is no blueprint for owning a business, so they hope this book will be a resource for aspiring and current entrepreneurs.

