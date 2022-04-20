RICHMOND, Va. -- April is Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month. Our Evanne Armour spoke with a local family and a local author who are on a mission to help celebrate differences.

Last April, Jason and Amanda Thomas of Chesterfield learned their son, Julian, would be born with a limb difference after his right forearm and hand did not develop. Today, Julian is 8 months old and thriving.

Richmond author Jessica Parham focuses on celebrating differences like Julian's — rather than explaining them — in the children's books she writes. Her latest book is called Baking up a Storm.

Watch the video above to see their interview on Virginia This Morning.

Click here to learn more about Jessica Parham and her books Baking up a Storm and Good to be Me and check out the list of resources and education she compiled below.