RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s National Sandwich Day! We caught up with Jon Martin and Liz Clifford, co-owners of Fat Kid Sandwiches, to talk about their over-the-top offerings!

Fat Kid Sandwiches has two locations — Hatch Local Food Hall (400 Hull Street) and Cheesesteak Emporium at Hatch Kitchen (2601 Maury Street, Building 2). Click here for hours and more information.