“Lights, Camera, Action!”

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 10th Annual Richmond International Film Festival is coming to the River City and you are invited. Heather Waters, Founder and Producer of the Richmond International Film Festival is excited to share a few of this year’s highlights. The Festival kicks off Tuesday, September 7th and runs through Sunday, 12th. The headquarters of the Richmond International Film Festival is located at 3126 W. Cary St suite #605 in Richmond. For more information, visit their website .

