Life Lessons From Wordle

RICHMOND, Va. -- Wordle is having a moment in 2022. America’s leading Career Reinvention coach, Dan Mason, is back to share 3 lessons we can take from the success of Wordle to make our mark on the world. Dan encourages us to solve problems, start by knowing our own gifts, and remember perfection isn’t necessary. For more information on Dan and Creative Soul Coaching, visit his website.
Posted at 11:14 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 11:14:59-05
