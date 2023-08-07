Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Let Jacuzzi Bath Remodel by MR. FIX-IT take your bathroom to the next level

Jacuzzi Bath Remodel by MR FIX-IT can transform your old bathroom into a beautiful trendy new one in as little as one day.
Posted at 3:19 PM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 15:21:09-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jacuzzi Bath Remodel by MR. FIX-IT can transform your old bathroom into a beautiful trendy new one in as little as one day. No mess, no stress!

MR. FIX-IT President Mark Binshtok joined us in studio to talk about the family-owned business' 53+ years of bath remodeling experience and a special offer available now.

Jacuzzi Bath Remodel by MR. FIX-IT is located at 10189 Maple Leaf Court in Ashland. Give them a call at 804-726-8006 or visit their website at mrfixitva.com.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY JACUZZI BATH REMODEL BY MR. FIX-IT*}

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!