Let Jacuzzi Bath Remodel by MR. FIX-IT take your bathroom to the next level

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jacuzzi Bath Remodel by MR. FIX-IT can transform your old bathroom into a beautiful trendy new one in as little as one day. No mess, no stress!

MR. FIX-IT President Mark Binshtok joined us in studio to talk about the family-owned business' 53+ years of bath remodeling experience and a special offer available now.

Jacuzzi Bath Remodel by MR. FIX-IT is located at 10189 Maple Leaf Court in Ashland. Give them a call at 804-726-8006 or visit their website at mrfixitva.com.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY JACUZZI BATH REMODEL BY MR. FIX-IT*}