Lemon Seafood Pasta from the Kitchen Magician

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lemon and seafood make a great combination. Friend of the show, Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company joins us live in-studio with his recipe for creamy lemon seafood pasta. For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out his website.

Ingredients

For the Pasta

3 tbsp olive oil, 8 oz shrimp, 8 oz Salmon cut into bite size pieces, 8 oz Scallops

1 tbsp salt, 1 small onion- finely chopped, 3 garlic cloves - minced

3 tbsp butter, ½ cup of white wine, 1 lemon, 1 cup Seafood broth of choice

1 cup heavy cream, 12 oz Angel Hair Pasta, 1 cup fresh spinach

For Garnish

fresh parsley

black pepper



Instructions

Bring large pot of water to a boil and cook pasta according to instructions on box.

Heat olive oil in a large heavy-based skillet/frying pan. Season seafood with cracked sea salt, black pepper, lemon zest, thyme, and parsley.

Cook the seafood over high heat for just 2-3 minutes.

Add the onions and sauté for 1 minute, add garlic then deglaze pan with white wine.

Add the butter, seafood stock, lemon juice, salt & pepper.

Once the stock has been incorporated add heavy cream and pasta.

Sauté until the pasta absorbs the liquid and its slightly thickened.