Lemon Seafood Pasta from the Kitchen Magician

Friend of the show, Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company joins us live in-studio with his recipe for creamy lemon seafood pasta.
Posted at 2:36 PM, Feb 07, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Lemon and seafood make a great combination. Friend of the show, Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company joins us live in-studio with his recipe for creamy lemon seafood pasta. For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out his website. 

Ingredients

For the Pasta

  • 3 tbsp olive oil, 8 oz shrimp, 8 oz Salmon cut into bite size pieces, 8 oz Scallops 
  • 1 tbsp salt, 1 small onion- finely chopped, 3 garlic cloves - minced
  • 3 tbsp butter, ½ cup of white wine, 1 lemon, 1 cup Seafood broth of choice
  • 1 cup heavy cream, 12 oz Angel Hair Pasta, 1 cup fresh spinach

For Garnish

  • fresh parsley
  • black pepper

Instructions

  • Bring large pot of water to a boil and cook pasta according to instructions on box. 
  • Heat olive oil in a large heavy-based skillet/frying pan. Season seafood with cracked sea salt, black pepper, lemon zest, thyme, and parsley.
  • Cook the seafood over high heat for just 2-3 minutes. 
  • Add the onions and sauté for 1 minute, add garlic then deglaze pan with white wine.
  • Add the butter, seafood stock, lemon juice, salt & pepper. 
  • Once the stock has been incorporated add heavy cream and pasta.
  • Sauté until the pasta absorbs the liquid and its slightly thickened. 
  • Add the spinach & parsley and stir into the pasta. 
  • Garnish with parsley, black pepper, lemon zest and shaved parmesan cheese.  Enjoy!
