Lemon Seafood Pasta from the Kitchen Magician

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lemon and seafood make a great combination. Friend of the show, Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company joins us live in-studio with his recipe for creamy lemon seafood pasta. For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out his website.
Ingredients
For the Pasta
- 3 tbsp olive oil, 8 oz shrimp, 8 oz Salmon cut into bite size pieces, 8 oz Scallops
- 1 tbsp salt, 1 small onion- finely chopped, 3 garlic cloves - minced
- 3 tbsp butter, ½ cup of white wine, 1 lemon, 1 cup Seafood broth of choice
- 1 cup heavy cream, 12 oz Angel Hair Pasta, 1 cup fresh spinach
For Garnish
- fresh parsley
- black pepper
Instructions
- Bring large pot of water to a boil and cook pasta according to instructions on box.
- Heat olive oil in a large heavy-based skillet/frying pan. Season seafood with cracked sea salt, black pepper, lemon zest, thyme, and parsley.
- Cook the seafood over high heat for just 2-3 minutes.
- Add the onions and sauté for 1 minute, add garlic then deglaze pan with white wine.
- Add the butter, seafood stock, lemon juice, salt & pepper.
- Once the stock has been incorporated add heavy cream and pasta.
- Sauté until the pasta absorbs the liquid and its slightly thickened.
- Add the spinach & parsley and stir into the pasta.
- Garnish with parsley, black pepper, lemon zest and shaved parmesan cheese. Enjoy!