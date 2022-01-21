Lemon Seafood Pasta and Kitchen Hack from the Kitchen Magician

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lemon and seafood make a great combination. Friend of the show, Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company joins us live in-studio with his recipe for creamy lemon seafood pasta and a kitchen hack that is sure to save you some tears in the kitchen . For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out his website.

Creamy Lemon Seafood Pasta

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 lb. Angel hair Pasta

2 Tablespoons olive oil

1 stick of butter

4 cloves garlic minced

1lb Scallops

1lb Lobster Meat

1 1/4-pound large shrimp

salt and pepper to taste

1 teaspoon Fresh Thyme

4 cups baby spinach

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

6 Tablespoons parsley chopped

6 Tablespoon lemon juice

Zest of 1 Lemon

½ cup white wine

½ cup Heavy Cream

Instructions

1. In a large pot cook the pasta in boiling water according to package directions. Drain and set aside. Be sure to save some of the pasta water.