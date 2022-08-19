Lemon pudding trifles with grilled pound cake

RICHMOND, Va. -- This simple dessert will sure to wow your guests. Chef Christine Wansleben of Mise En Place joined us in the Virginia This Morning kitchen with a delicious lemon pudding trifle. For more information on Chef Wansleben and Mise En Place, visit the website .

1 large package of Jello instant pudding - lemon or vanilla pudding

3 cups of whole milk

1 container (5.3oz) of lemon Greek yogurt

Zest of 1 lemon and juice

1 cup of heavy whipping cream (non dairy whipped topping can be substituted)

1 pound cake, sliced into 2” slices

Fresh berries, rinsed and dried

Instructions:

Prepare the pudding as directed on the box. Gently fold in the yogurt and lemon zest. If using vanilla pudding, taste the mixture and add lemon juice if necessary.

In a chilled stainless steel bowl, whip the cream until stiff peaks form.

Gently fold the whipped cream into the pudding trying not to lose any air and keep the mixture light and fluffy.

Place the cream into the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Meanwhile, heat a grill pan over medium heat.

Brush the pan with melted butter.

Grill each piece of pound cake until there are light grill marks. Cut into smaller pieces.

Alternate the pudding and pound cake and top with fresh berries.

