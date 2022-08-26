Learn to make pumpkin dog treats with Alexandria Davis

RICHMOND, Va. -- August 26th is National Dog Day! Your furry friend deserves to be celebrated. So we asked Alexandria Davis to walk us step by step through her healthy and delicious recipe for pumpkin dog treats.

Davis is the entrepreneur behind the pastry business Tiny Vines Food CO. She sells her products at local farmers markets and is a host for Foodie Path where she teaches in-person classes, such as baking pet treats.

Watch the video to join her in the kitchen as she makes a batch of treats. And be sure to scroll through all the videos above to see Bill, Jess, and Beans taste test them live on air! (Spoiler alert: they were a HIT!)

Click here to learn more about Tiny Vines Food CO.

Farmers Market Schedule:

Thursday - On the Square (11am to 1pm)

Saturday - Manakin Farmers Market (9am to 12pm)

Sunday - Carytown Farmers Market (9am - 1pm)

Or contact Tiny Vines Food CO for delivery!

Tiny Vines Food CO’s recipe for Pumpkin Dog Treats

Ingredients:

½ cup of pumpkin puree

2 tablespoons of coconut oil

4 tablespoons of water

2 cups of whole wheat flour

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

¼ teaspoon of baking soda

¼ teaspoon of baking powder

1 egg

Directions:

