RICHMOND, Va. --Winning Warrior Krav Maga can help you feel prepared for anything. Mark Winn, Chief Instructor at Winning Warrior, demonstrated a few self-defense techniques. Join Mark for their seminar on June 3rd. For more information, visit their website or call 804-620-7761. Also, follow on Facebook or Instagram .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WINNING WARRIOR KRAV MAGA*}