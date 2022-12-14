Learn more about the Spirit of Holiday Giving Events

RICHMOND, Va. -- On Virginia This Morning we are always happy to highlight organizations and events brought together to better our community! The Spirit of Holiday Giving events are coming up and here to talk about it is Dr. Monica Ball, Founder and CEO of Real Talk with Monica & Rising Towards Success and Linda Hines of Virginia Premier.

Take part in the Spirit of Holiday Giving Events happening December 21st at 1 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church located at 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, Virginia. Also, you can join in December 22nd at 4 p.m. at Hobson Lodge located at 801 Prince Hall Drive in Richmond.

For more information, give them a call at 804-310-5055 visit the eventbrite link and use the keyword: SOHG 2022. Connect with Real Talk with Monica, Rising Towards Success, and Virginia Premier on all social media platforms.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA PREMIER*}

