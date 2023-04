RICHMOND, Va. -- The Floor Store is excited about their recent expansion. Jessica went on location and chatted with Robbie Bolt, General Manager of the store to learn more. The Floor Store is located at 1257 Carmia Way North Chesterfield for more information give them a call at 804-464-4338 or visit the website, thefloorstore.com. Connect with them at www.facebook.com/thefloorstorerva.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE FLOOR STORE*}