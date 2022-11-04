Learn more about the Community Harvest Health Festival

RICHMOND, Va. -- On Virginia This Morning we are always happy to highlight organizations and events brought together to better our community! The Community Harvest Health Festival is coming and here to talk about it is Dr. Monica Ball, Founder and CEO of Real Talk with Monica & Rising Towards Success and Ajah Amos, Director of Strategic Partnerships of United

Healthcare.

The Community Harvest Health Festival is happening Sunday, November 13th at 2 p.m.at Petersburg Sports Complex - 100 Ballpark Road in Petersburg.

For more information, give them a call at 804-310-5055 visit the eventbrite link . Connect with Real Talk with Monica and Rising Towards Success on all social media platforms.

