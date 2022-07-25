Learn more about the 3rd Annual RVA Community Fun Day

RICHMOND, Va. -- On Virginia This Morning we are always happy to highlight organizations and events brought together to better our community! The RVA Community Fun Day is back and here to talk about it is Dr. Monica Ball, Founder and CEO of Real Talk with Monica & Rising Towards Success and Ryan King, Credit Representative of Dominion Energy.

The "3rd Annual RVA Community Fun Day" is on Saturday, July 30th, from 3 to 7 pm, at Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 N. Laburnum Avenue, Henrico, Virginia 23223. For more information, give them a call at 804-310-5055 visit the eventbrite link . Connect with Real Talk with Monica and Rising Towards Success on all social media platforms.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY DOMINION ENERGY*}

