RICHMOND, Va. --Give your furry friends the care they deserve. Michael Hughes, owner of Holiday Barn Pet Resorts, is joined by his assistant, Trapper, to share some pet care tips and share some of the many services Holiday Barn Pet Resorts have to offer. Holiday Barn Pet Resorts has two locations 3800 Mountain Rd.: (804) 672-2200, and 614 Johnston Willis Dr.: (804) 794-5400. For more information, visit their website .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HOLIDAY BARN PET RESORTS*}