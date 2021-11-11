Watch
Learn more about children’s orthopedics with Children’s Hospital of Richmond

Dr. Shaunette Davey, an orthopedic surgeon with Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU and former Division I college athlete, is here to explain what this care looks like.
Posted at 12:31 PM, Nov 11, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- When kids participate in sports, injuries are bound to occur now and then. Getting the right care for their sports injuries can help them heal properly and get back in the game safely. Dr. Shaunette Davey, an orthopedic surgeon with Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU and former Division I college athlete, is here to explain what this care looks like.

For more information, give the hospital a call at 804-828-CHOR (2467) or visit their website.

