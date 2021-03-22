Menu

Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Learn more about Bryant and Stratton College at an upcoming Open House

items.[0].videoTitle
Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant &amp; Stratton College, shares with us the many options available for those considering taking their next steps with Bryant and Stratton College.
Posted at 3:12 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 15:12:08-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The academic year is coming to the end and graduation is quickly approaching. Bryant & Stratton College has a number of great options in high-demand fields for high school graduates. Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant & Stratton College, shares with us the many options available for those considering taking their next steps with Bryant and Stratton College. Beth also shares information on an upcoming Rapid Registration Open House, Saturday, April 10th at 10 am at the Richmond campus located at 8141 Hull Street Road in North Chesterfield.

Spring 2021 classes start on Wednesday, May 5th. For more information about the Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE*}

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.