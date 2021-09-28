Learn about National Recovery Month and more with Dr. Hite

RICHMOND, Va. -- September is National Recovery Month and National Depression Mental Health Screening Month. Today, friend of the show, Dr. Le’Keisha Hite, PsyD, LPC, MAC, CSAC, NCC of Therapeutic Center, LLC & TheraStop joined us live to share her insight and expertise on substance abuse, depression, and recovery. For more information on Dr. Hite and Therapeutic Center, visit her website .

