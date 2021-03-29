Menu

Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Learn about ESG Investing with JB Bryan

items.[0].videoTitle
Today, top financial advisor, JB Bryant is here to break down the importance of ESG investing; investing in companies committed to a better environment, and social and corporate governance.
Posted at 1:58 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 13:58:29-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Conversations around investing continue to grow. Today, top financial advisor, JB Bryant is here to break down the importance of ESG investing; investing in companies committed to a better environment, and social and corporate governance. To learn more about JB Bryan Financial Group and their services or to register for a free money seminar offered every Wednesday evening and Sunday morning ,visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.