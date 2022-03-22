Leadership Metro Richmond: The Appointments Project

RICHMOND, Va. -- Research shows that women’s involvement in community boards and commissions leads to an increase in public trust. Myra Goodman Smith, President and CEO of Leadership Metro Richmond, tells Jessica more about LMR’s The Appointments Project. LMR is partnering with the National League of Cities and the City of Richmond to increase the opportunities for women and women of color to be appointed to civic boards and commissions. There is a free webinar on Thursday, March 31st at 6pm. Register here and find out more by visiting www.lmronline.org or calling 804-343-1500.