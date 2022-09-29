Watch Now
Layering for Fall with Janie Medley

Today, our friend Janie Medley joins us with a few things to consider when dressing this time of year.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Fall is the perfect time to layer your pieces. Today, our friend Janie Medley joins us with a few things to consider when dressing this time of year. For more style inspo you can visit medleystyle.com and follow @Medleystyle on Instagram.

