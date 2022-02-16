RICHMOND, Va. -- Lavender is known to create a feeling of calm. Shaun Mercer of Lavender Fields Farm shares tips to make growing your own Lavender easier in Central Virginia. Shaun advises us not to crowd Lavender plants as they spread easily and amend the soil for drainage and nutrients. You can plan your visit to Lavender Fields Farm by visiting their website . Learn more in the current issue of R Home Magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website , Instagram , or Facebook .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE*}

