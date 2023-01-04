Latin Ballet of Virginia’s “Legend of The Poinsettia”

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Latin Ballet of Virginia is excited about their upcoming performances of “Legend of The Poinsettia”. Two dancers in the show, Melissa Martinez and Adelle Broom stopped by to share more about the show and shared a live performance with us! Check out the performances happening January 5th – 8th at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen. For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 2:12 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 14:12:33-05
