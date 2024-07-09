Larry Carey’s Garlic Parm Chicken Kabobs 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our friend, Chef Larry Carey, owner of Fuzzy’s Family Kitchen food truck, stopped by to share this recipe. For more information, check him and his food truck out on Facebook.

4lbs boneless Chicken Thighs or 2lbs of jumbo shrimp

1/4 cup grated Parmesan

2 tablespoons of Minced garlic

2 pinches of red pepper Flakes

Salt and pepper to season

3/4 cup zesty Italian Dressing

1 /4 bunch of parsley freshly chopped

6 wooden skewers

1. Wash and Cube chicken thighs and set to the side

2. Combine all remaining ingredients and. Whisk well.

3. Place chicken thighs in bowl and add the mixture and mix so all chicken is seasoned well and let sit over not

4. If using wooden skewers soak for 1 hour.

5. Be very careful and not to poke yourself and divide chicken evenly on each skewer and place together tightly

6. On medium heated grill and cook to 165 degrees. Then remove from grill and enjoy with your favorite sides.