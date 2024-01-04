Larry Carey’s Chicken Marsala 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our friend, Chef Larry Carey, owner of Fuzzy’s Family Kitchen food truck, stopped by to share his recipe for Chicken Marsala. For more information, check him and his food truck out on Facebook.

4 thinly sliced chicken breast

½ cup Marsala Wine

¼ cup Sherry Cooking wine

1 cup flour

Salt, pepper (to taste)

2 tbsp minced parsley

1 tbsp garlic

4 tbsp butter

Oregano (1 pinch)

1 cup mushrooms (whichever kind you prefer)

Directions:

1. Add salt, pepper, oregano to flour.

2. Coat each chicken breast completely with flour.

3. Add olive oil (enough to coat the pan) to pan and heat to medium heat.

4. Brown each side of chicken breast and remove from pan.

5. Add mushrooms and saute for 2 min.

6. Add Sherry wine, Marsala wine, and butter to pan.

7. Add chicken breast to the pan and cook and reduce sauce by half (until thickens).

8. Cook for 10 minutes for sauce to thicken.

9. Make sure temperature is cooked completely (internal temp of 165) and remove from heat. Can be served over pasta or mashed potatoes.

