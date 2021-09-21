Land and Sea Landscapes: An Art Pop-Up benefitting The Rick Sharp Foundation

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Rick Sharp Foundation has been instrumental in our community and region. Cara Dickens of Rocket Pop Media and Carli Nelson, Director of Development at the Rick Sharp Alzheimer’s Foundation stop by the show to share details on their Art Pop-Up featuring “Land & Sea” Landscapes benefiting the Rick Sharp Alzheimer’s Foundation. Take part in this great event Saturday, September 25th at City Center. For more information on the event, visit the RVA Galleries website .

