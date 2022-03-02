Lady M Soul2Soul - Chicken & Sweet Potato Waffles

RICHMOND, Va. -- Soaking in the art of southern cooking from her mother and grandmother inspired Meika Davis to create dishes of her own with a twist. The owner of Lady M Soul2Soul in Hampton Roads brings chicken and sweet potato waffles to Virginia This Morning. You can bet there will be something special that makes Meika’s dish delicious. Lady M Soul2Soul specializes in gourmet desserts and specialty teas. Find out more on Facebook and Instagram or by calling 757-775-3302.
Posted at 11:25 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 11:25:42-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.