RICHMOND, Va. -- Lactose Intolerance can make mealtime a challenge. Registered Dietitian, Callie Yakubisin, from The Dairy Alliance, is here for lactose intolerance awareness month to share some ideas for making meals that are dairy delicious and friendly for those with lactose intolerance.Callie shares recipes for Butternut squash soup and Creamy Avocado Hummus that will make meals dairy delicious and friendly to those with Lactose Intolerance. For more information, check out The Dairy Alliance and follow Callie on LinkedIn .