KLM Black & White Affair 2022

RICHMOND, Va. -- The KLM Black & White Affair is back in 2022. Kimberley Martin, Founder & CEO of KLM Foundation, and Angel Walker are here to tell us all about the return. The 12th Annual Black & White Affair will be a good time to support a great cause. Happening on Saturday, April 16 at 7pm at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Come out and enjoy delicious food and cocktails and casino games all to fund book scholarships at 34 Virginia colleges. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit klmfoundation.org or their Facebook page.