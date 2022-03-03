Kitchen Magician’s Creole Gumbo

RICHMOND, Va. -- Do you need a quick escape to The Big Easy? This recipe will take you there! Friend of the show, Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company, joins us live via zoom with Creole Gumbo. For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out his website.

Creole Gumbo

1 pound andouille sausage, sliced at a 45 degree angle

2/3 cup vegetable

1 cup of all purpose flour

2 large bell peppers, cored and diced

2 large celery stalks, diced

1 small white onion, peeled and diced

5 cloves garlic, minced

6 cups chicken stock

1 (14 ounce) can fire-roasted tomatoes

2 cups of cubed chicken thighs coated with creole seasoning

1 cup fresh or frozen chopped okra

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon of thyme

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

3 bay leaves

1 pound peeled and deveined raw large shrimp

Sea salt and black pepper

white or brown rice, for serving

garnish: thinly-sliced green onions and/or chopped fresh parsley

Instructions

Brown the chicken & sausage. Heat a heavy bottomed pan over medium-high heat. Add the sliced sausage in a single layer and briefly cook for 1 to 2 minutes per side, until caramelized. Transfer the sausage to a clean plate and set aside for later.

Make the roux. Add the oil to the stockpot and whisk in flour until combined. Continue to cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture reaches a dark brown color (similar to milk chocolate), about 20 to 30 minutes.

Sauté the veggies. Once the roux reaches the dark brown color, immediately stir in the bell peppers, celery, and onion until combined. Continue to cook, stirring every 10 to 15 seconds, until the vegetables have softened, about 6 to 8 minutes. Add in the garlic and cook for 1 more minute, stirring constantly.

Add in the stock. Gradually add in the chicken stock, stirring in a few cups at a time so that the broth can thicken. Then add in the tomatoes, cooked chicken, okra, Creole seasoning, thyme, cayenne, bay leaves, cooked sausage, and stir to combine.

Simmer. Continue cooking until the gumbo just barely reaches a low simmer, then reduce heat to medium-low and continue simmering the soup for 5-10 minutes.

Add the shrimp. Stir in the shrimp and cook for 2 to 3 minutes until they are opaque and cooked through.

Enjoy. Serve warm with a big scoop of rice, sprinkled with your desired toppings.

