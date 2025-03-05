Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

‘Kills Well with Others’ author Deanna Raybourn discusses new book, RVA event

You have a chance to see her in Richmond at an event March 15.
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- ‘Kills Well with Others’ is the latest title from New York Times Bestselling Author Deanna Raybourn. It’s a follow up to her popular book ‘’Killers of a Certain Age.’

The talented author made a return appearance to the Virginia This Morning studio talk about her latest work.

See Deanna at a Lunchtime Talk, Book Signing and Q&A session on Saturday, March 15 at 1 p.m. at Sam Miller’s Restaurant (1210 E. Cary St. in Richmond). The event is hosted by Fountain Bookstore.

Click here for more information about the event. And click here to visit Deanna Raybourn’s website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!