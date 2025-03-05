‘Kills Well with Others’ author Deanna Raybourn discusses new book, RVA event

RICHMOND, Va. -- ‘Kills Well with Others’ is the latest title from New York Times Bestselling Author Deanna Raybourn. It’s a follow up to her popular book ‘’Killers of a Certain Age.’

The talented author made a return appearance to the Virginia This Morning studio talk about her latest work.

See Deanna at a Lunchtime Talk, Book Signing and Q&A session on Saturday, March 15 at 1 p.m. at Sam Miller’s Restaurant (1210 E. Cary St. in Richmond). The event is hosted by Fountain Bookstore.

Click here for more information about the event. And click here to visit Deanna Raybourn’s website.