Kickoff the new year right!

Lifestyle and crafting expert Adeina Anderson is here to make planning and budgeting for 2022 easier and possibly fun.
Posted at 12:44 PM, Jan 25, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Do you have a vision for 2022? Lifestyle and crafting expert Adeina Anderson is here to make planning and budgeting for 2022 easier and possibly fun. Adeina encourages everyone to start 2022 with a new hobby or exercise or even a daily cup of tea. For more information, check out Adeina’s website.

