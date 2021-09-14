Keshia Knight Pulliam on Now and Later’s Recognize the C.H.E.W.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have been instrumental in the development of amazing talent, innovators, business owners and so much more. Keshia Knight Pulliam, Emmy-nominated actress and entrepreneur and proud HBCU graduate sat down with our Andrias White Murdaugh to share more about the upcoming scholarship program, Recognize The C.H.E.W. , in partnership with Clark Atlanta University, Howard University, and Now and Later. For more information, visit the Now and Later website .

