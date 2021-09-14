Keshia Knight Pulliam on Now and Later’s Recognize the C.H.E.W.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have been instrumental in the development of amazing talent, innovators, business owners and so much more. Keshia Knight Pulliam, Emmy-nominated actress and entrepreneur and proud HBCU graduate sat down with our Andrias White Murdaugh to share more about the upcoming scholarship program, Recognize The C.H.E.W. , in partnership with Clark Atlanta University, Howard University, and Now and Later. For more information, visit the Now and Later website.
Posted at 1:04 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 13:04:52-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have been instrumental in the development of amazing talent, innovators, business owners and so much more. Keshia Knight Pulliam, Emmy-nominated actress and entrepreneur and proud HBCU graduate sat down with our Andrias White Murdaugh to share more about the upcoming scholarship program, Recognize The C.H.E.W. , in partnership with Clark Atlanta University, Howard University, and Now and Later. For more information, visit the Now and Later website.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.