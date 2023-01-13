Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Keep your car running with these steps

Ron Feldman, territory manager for Jiffy Lube, shares ways to maintain your car and get it ready for winter weather.
Posted at 2:25 PM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 14:25:25-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Preventive maintenance is important to extend the life of your vehicle. Ron Feldman, territory manager for Jiffy Lube, shares ways to maintain your car and get it ready for winter weather.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!