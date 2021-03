RICHMOND, Va. -- Let’s keep our communities beautiful. Mike Baum, Executive Director of Keep Virginia Beautiful is here to share the latest and what to expect from their new fundraiser, “Shiver in Virginia.You can take part in the beautification of The Commonwealth, it’s a state-wide, month-long event happening from February 27th through March 31st. For more information, give them a call at (804)562-8283 or visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SHIVER IN VIRGINIA*}