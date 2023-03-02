Watch Now
K&M’s Salmon Balls and Cakes

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, Marlene and Kevin Pegram, Owners of K & M Salmon Balls & Cakes, are back in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen creating their famous salmon cakes. For more information and their menu, visit the K&M Salmon Balls and Cakes website.

Check out their upcoming events:  

MARCH 5: Mobile Soul Sunday (RBRE) @ Monroe Park: 12-5pm

MARCH 10: Art for the Soul Studio Two Three @3300 W Clay Street,Richmond, VA: 7-11pm

MARCH 12: "Stick a Fork in It" @ Main Street Station: 12-6pm

MARCH 26: Unlocking RVA Brunch on the Plaza: 12-4pm

