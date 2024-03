RICHMOND, Va. -- The Junior League of Richmond is looking forward to their 79th Annual Book and Author Event! CiCi Fortson and Emily Cox of the Junior League stopped by to share more.

Take part in the event happening May 2th at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture. For more information, give them a call at 804-643-4886 or visit the Junior League website or the Book & Author Event website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE JUNIOR LEAGUE OF RICHMOND*}