RICHMOND, Va. -- Scott Ridgely, chief marketing officer at Virginia529, shares how 529 plans can help families, why now is a great time to open or contribute to one, and more.

Virginia529 is located at 9001 Arboretum Parkway in North Chesterfield. Give them a call at 888-567-0540 or visit them online. You’ll also find them on Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA529*}